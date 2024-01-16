WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Arising from the ashes of trauma, a Wichita Falls woman has taken it upon herself to spread goodness throughout the region.

Despite a painful past, Veronica Wilkins said she tries to “Pay it Forward” every day.

“It’s a domino effect,” Wilkins said. “If we do one nice thing, then maybe two other people can do something nice back. People need to see what nice people can do.”

Ten years ago, the medicine she was prescribed for a sinus infection left Wilkins paralyzed. While in the hospital, she said it was eye-opening how many people needed help but didn’t know how to get it themselves.

That’s when the Pay It Forward Facebook group was born.

From serving the elderly, veterans, and the disabled, to teaching people how to cook, Wilkins tries to make sure anyone in need is helped.

She even has a warehouse stocked to the brim with emergency food, toys and clothing supplies.

“The community’s got everything we need here,” Wilkins said. “We just need a little stepping stone, a little push, a little help, a little pickup, to get to the agencies. People don’t know where the agencies are.”

While making sure those in need are provided for, she also does frequent welfare checks as she is an advocate for domestic violence survivors.

“I will help the domestic violence people because even if it’s more capital, it can hurt you,” Wilkins explained.

And, it hurt her.

Wilkins’ sinus infection was caused by a weak immune system due to the blunt force trauma she received from a domestic violence situation.

During attempts to save her mother from abuse, Wilkins suffered a broken neck, crushed diaphragm and dislocated lung; the damage also gave her a chronic inflammatory disease, a lifelong condition that caused a heart attack three months ago while organizing donations for Pay it Forward.

“I really don’t have a support system,” Wilkins said. “I stay busy to keep my mind off of it. It makes me feel better and stronger if I help someone else”

Wilkins said she wants to do it all but physically can’t. An answered prayer for Wilkins, she said, is people using their gifts: Manpower, vehicle help, money and clothes, to help her help Texoma.

To Pay it Forward to Wilkins herself, or to benefit from her self-started charity, call her at (940) 249-8054 or join the Pay it Forward page.