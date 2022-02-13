SCOTLAND (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing says super Sunday in Scotland like the annual sausage fest.

For the 42nd year, the Scotland Knights of Columbus had a line out the door for those anticipating this day all year. The money raised throughout the day benefits various Knights of Columbus charities including the rehab center in Wichita Falls.

K.O.C. Member Grady Schenk Jr. said year after year, this day continues to exceed expectations especially when it falls on such a big day.

“Normally, it falls on the day of the big game, Super Bowl Sunday, and we normally average between 15, 1,600 people and we literally feed triple our town. We have 5, 6,00 people in our town and feed triple. So we appreciate everyone coming out,” Schenk said.

This fundraiser also helps the Knights of Columbus continue to provide this space for the city of Scotland, women’s groups and fire department meetings.