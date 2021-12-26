‘It’s great to come back here every year’: Fantasy of Lights ends Sunday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 48th Annual MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is a Wichita Falls tradition, and on Christmas Day, many families made the trip to see all 46 displays and the thousands of lights that bring them to life.

“I’ve been coming to it most of my life,” local resident Glen Jackson said. “It was the Burns Fantasy of Lights when I was like three years old or so, and they continued the tradition after all these years.”

It’s Rudolph with a sparkly reindeer hat.

This is my favorite right here.

“It’s great to come back here every year,” Jackson said. “My grandchildren are enjoying it now, and we really love it up here. It’s great. We come every year.”

Here it goes. It’s right there.

Mom, do you like the nativity scene? I love the nativity scene.

“Last year or two has been trying, and I’m just glad to see that everybody’s out and going out again,” Jackson said.

I love the Toy Story one.

Merry Christmas.

Sunday, December 26, is the final day of Fantasy of Lights, so make sure you and your family enjoy a fun outing that is free to the public.