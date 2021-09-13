‘It’s just very rewarding:’ WFAFB volunteer helps Texoma fight hunger

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Dozens of volunteers come through the doors of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to help out, but for some like Mitzi Brotherton, it was something that was passed down to her.

“It’s just very rewarding. I got this from my parents they always did volunteer work. They always, at Thanksgiving, went and served the meals and everything and cooked it and came to the auditorium I mean you just never know from day to day where you might be and what situation you’ll be in,” Brotherton said.

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens says receiving phone calls from those in the community wanting to help is what always makes every food distribution they do possible.

“People call and say can I come and show up and help and we’ve got a lot of people it takes a lot to get these kinds of events to go smoothly,” Nickens said.

Brotherton says she chooses to help out because you never know when you may be the one in need.

“I do it because anybody can be unfortunate. Nothing to what they do but with jobs and the market the way it is so I do it because I know there’s a lot of needy people here in the county,” Brotherton said.

Nickens says her team will always need that extra support from volunteers.

“We have a lot of food bank staff and then a lot of community volunteers that want to come out and help,” Nickens said.

Over the past months, the outreach of the food bank continues to grow.

“And, I’ve had quite a few this time that came from Burkburnett, one from fort worth she’s staying here so there is a need,” Brotherton said.

Working together to continue tackling hunger here in Texoma.

“We all have to work together as a family and help each other,” Brotherton said.

Making a change in the community, one meal at a time.

To learn more about the food bank or donate time or money, visit their website.