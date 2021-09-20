“It’s really the best of both worlds:” Junior League coming together to help WFAFB

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As part of Hunger Action Month we’re putting the spotlight this week on the outside organizations that help the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank carry out its mission.



“We come in to volunteer with other non-profits just like this at the Food Bank. There may be ten or twelve of us but this is something we can do in an hour to help them reach their mission and their goals of giving back to the kids in our community that are food insecure,” Junior League of Wichita Falls member Megan Litteken said.



Megan Litteken and Shera Rasmussen, Co-chairs of the Junior League Partners in Education Committee, round up their members and go pack bags of food that are given out at schools on Fridays.

“At our PIE packing events, we are setting a goal of packing 400 bags a month when we meet and our bags are full of nutritional foods like trail mix, nut butter, milk, fruits, things like that because we want to make sure our kids have a nutritious meal and access to food over the weekend,” Rasmussen said.



Rasmussen says the best part about the power packing event is seeing the bond while making a difference.



“It’s really the best of both worlds, volunteering and volunteering with people that you’re friends with and that you enjoy hanging out with kind of brings those two things together so being able to give back to the community as an organization is very rewarding,” Rasmussen said.

But what’s most important to the league and to the food bank is the impact these bags have on the children in our community.



“I know that when we can pack 400 bags that’s reaching 400 more kids and families because they also have brothers and sisters and parents and grandparents that also benefit from the bags we’re packing so really the reach is far,” Rasmussen said.



If you’re interested in joining these women and helping meet that goal you should know anyone can do it, just wear closed-toe shoes and come ready to pack.



If you would like to join the Junior League at their power packing event next month you can find details on how to do so here.