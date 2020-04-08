Jack Co. officials announce first COVID-19 case

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jack County officials announce the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Jack County Emergency Management page, “local health authority, Faith Community Hospital, doctors [are] providing protective measures and close case follow-up.”

Officials made the announcement about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The patient is at their home in isolation, and medical professionals are monitoring the case.

During the Jack County Commissioners’ Court on March 23, commissioners voted unanimously to issue a Declaration of Local Readiness for a Public Health Emergency for the county.

Read the full statement below: