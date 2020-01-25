Jack Co. officials await autopsy results after finding body of missing man

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jack County Sheriff’s Office officials are waiting on autopsy results after finding the body of a man missing since Wednesday.

JCSO official James Richardson said eight agencies, as well as Texomans, were helping look for Travis Dale Morton.

Richardson said shortly after Morton was reported missing, JCSO officials used a Texas Parks and Wildlife tracking dog around Morton’s residence and found tracks that didn’t leave the property.

After searching the residence, dive teams searched bodies of water on the property, and when they started to search the water again on Friday, they found Morton’s body about a quarter of a mile in some rough terrain on the property.

Richardson said there is no evidence of foul play of maliciousness, and they are awaiting autopsy results from Dallas.

Jack County Sheriff’s Posse Rodeo, Rural Fire Department, Jacksboro Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens, Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrols, Texas Department of Public Safety dive teams and Figher Fight Underwater Recovery all responded to the search.