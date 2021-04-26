Jack County commissioner resigns after reported threats over wind farm fight

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Jack County commissioner has turned in his letter of resignation before a meeting on a proposal to end wind farm tax abatements in the county.

Jack County Judge Brian Umphress said Precinct 2 Commissioner James Brock said he was threatened and is in fear of his life.

The judge made the announcement before the discussion began over a proposal to end tax abatements for wind energy farms.

The North Texas Heritage Association has been rallying support for several weeks to end the abatements in an effort to slow or stop the construction of wind farms in the county.

