Jack County Sheriff’s Office officials ask for help to find missing child

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Jack County Sheriff’s Office officials ask for help to find a missing child last seen in Bryson.

Gabrielle Burk, 11, was last seen by the First Baptist Church in Bryson around 10:30 a.m. on February 1, 2020. Burk is described as around 5’07”, 110 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing carrying a Wal-Mart sack. She was last seen traveling on foot.

Jack County Sheriff’s Office has set up a command post in Bryson and is working closely with several local agencies to locate Burk safely, and as quickly as possible. If you see Burk or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please notify Jack County Sheriff’s Office by calling 940-567-2161

