WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Humane Society of Wichita County has reported damage to the Jacksboro animal shelter after it was hit by a tornado.

It is unclear the extent of the damage to the building but the Humane Society is making plans to head down there to bring back pets according to a Facebook post.

The humane society is asking for the public’s help in fostering animals.

If you are interested in fostering a pet, contact the humane society at 940-855-4941 or visit the website for more details.