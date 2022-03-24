JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the effort to recover and return to a semblance of normalcy continues in Jacksboro, members of the surrounding communities are helping those affected by the EF-3 tornado that hit the city on Monday get back on their feet.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said in a Facebook post the people of Jacksboro are in need of the following:

Blankets

Pillows

Towels

Wipes

Elementary school supplies

Sheriff Babcock also said Oncor is requesting energy drinks for their workers, who are currently working 16-hour shifts to help restore power.

According to Sheriff Babcock, officials said they are no longer in need of clothing donations at this time.

Residents of Young County who wish to donate to the relief effort in Jacksboro are encouraged to drop off their donations at the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Babcock said YCSO deputies will deliver donations to the people of Jacksboro.

If you’re a resident of the surrounding counties, you can send your donations to the Jack County Fair Barn, 1072 State Hwy 59, Jacksboro, TX, 76458.

An account has been set up at the Jacksboro National Bank for those who wish to make a monetary donation to the relief effort. You can send funds to the Jacksboro National Bank, PO Box A, Jacksboro, TX 76458. The account number for the relief fund is 09-136-7.

For other ways to donate, if you’re interested in volunteering, or if you’re a Jacksboro resident still in need of assistance, please contact the Jacksboro Tornado Relief Hotline at (940) 567-2259.