JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jacksboro community is mourning the loss of a local firefighter who officials said “quickly became a positive influence” during his short tenure with the Jacksboro Fire Department.

Officials with the Jacksboro Fire Department announced on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in a Facebook post that Firefighter Laramie Fowler died at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Fowler was injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident just before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023. They said he was flown to Harris Hospital in Downtown Fort Worth and admitted to the SICU.

Officials said Fowler died of injuries suffered in the accident at around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 2, 2023.

According to officials, Fowler joined the Jacksboro Fire Department in November of 2022.

“In his short tenure with our department, he quickly became a positive influence to many of the guys on our department,” Jacksboro Fire Department officials said. “He was extremely outgoing and had the utmost desire to learn.”

According to his personal Facebook page, Fowler was 22 years old.

“Fowler will be greatly missed,” Jacksboro Fire Department officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

Officials with the Jacksboro National Bank confirmed that a special account has been set up to help offset expenses for the family. Those interested in donating can stop by the Jacksboro branch and make a deposit, or call (940) 567-5551 for more information.

Funeral arrangements for Fowler have yet to be announced.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.