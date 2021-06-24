Jacksboro High School community mourning loss of student

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — The Jacksboro community is mourning the death of a Jacksboro High School student and cheer team member.

Ethan Langley passed away Wednesday night, June 23, after becoming sick earlier in this week, according to Jacksboro Independent School District Superintendent Dwain Milam.

Milam said Langley also suffered from a seizure earlier in the week.

“We ask for prayers for Ethan’s family, our school family, and the community,” Milam said.

Jacksboro High School 2020 State Champion Cheer Team

Langley would have began his senior year at Jacksboro High School in August 2021. He was a very involved student and a member of the JHS State Champion Cheer team, according to Milam.

Milam said he did not have any additional concrete details regarding the illness.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.