1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co. One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 65 No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., other Oklahoma counties update numbers
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Jacksboro High School graduation on track for May 22 at Tiger Stadium

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Jacksboro High School has received approval to hold Graduation on May 22, 2020 at Tiger Stadium at 8:30 p.m. 

In a meeting with administration, the 2020 Class Officers expressed their desire to have an in-person graduation on the originally scheduled date, if allowable. 

The move from the traditional location of the gym to Tiger Stadium is to allow greater opportunity to social distance and keep all that choose to attend as safe and healthy as possible.

For those uncomfortable attending, Jacksboro Independent School District will live stream the ceremony.  

To stay in compliance with current occupancy guidelines, seating will be limited to 50% capacity of the stadium. 

At this time, each graduate can plan to invite 20 guests.

Click here for more information from Jacksboro ISD.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News