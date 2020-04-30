Jacksboro High School graduation on track for May 22 at Tiger Stadium

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — Jacksboro High School has received approval to hold Graduation on May 22, 2020 at Tiger Stadium at 8:30 p.m.

In a meeting with administration, the 2020 Class Officers expressed their desire to have an in-person graduation on the originally scheduled date, if allowable.

The move from the traditional location of the gym to Tiger Stadium is to allow greater opportunity to social distance and keep all that choose to attend as safe and healthy as possible.

For those uncomfortable attending, Jacksboro Independent School District will live stream the ceremony.

To stay in compliance with current occupancy guidelines, seating will be limited to 50% capacity of the stadium.

At this time, each graduate can plan to invite 20 guests.

