JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A Jacksboro High School student has died after suffering severe burn injuries.

Madison Lewis, a 17-year-old Jacksboro senior, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Parkland Hospital in Dallas, according to Chief Bryan Corb of the Jacksboro Police Department.

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, JPD officers responded to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro for reports of a burn victim who had been brought to the hospital’s emergency room.

Upon arrival, witnesses told investigators that Lewis and others had been near a small, controlled fire in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of West Pine. According to witness reports, Lewis was next to the metal barrel where the fire was burning when 23-year-old Sebastian Lindsey suggested they make it bigger.

According to JPD officials, witnesses advised that Lindsey picked up a nearby gasoline can and added the gasoline to the fire.

Witnesses said both the flames and gasoline traveled across the metal barrel, catching Lewis’ hair and clothing on fire.

Lewis was then driven to Faith Community Hospital by a private car as witnesses said they feared calling 9-1-1 due to reported alcohol involvement.

Once there, Madison was flown by Air Evac helicopter from Faith Community to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where she was treated for burns over most of her body from December 16, 2023, until January 7, 2024.

According to the Jacksboro Police Department, manslaughter charges were filed against Lindsey on January 8.

To financially support the Lewis family, call the Coker Funeral Home at (940) 567-3778. Or, donate directly through PayPal, CashApp or Venmo.