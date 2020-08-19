Jacksboro Junior High teacher receives grant to assist students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Society for Science & the Public is awarding grants to 66 advocates from across the country, including $3,000 to Jeanne Richardson at Graham Junior High School.

In the face of COVID-19 shutdowns, it is critical that we give students clear ways to do science research from home and have mentors available. This will ensure that students do not fall behind in STEM fields during this unprecedented time.

Advocates are educators and scientists supported by the Society’s Advocate Program. These teachers are specially dedicated to working with students from underrepresented groups and from low-income households by helping them to develop STEM projects that can then be entered into science research competitions. Now in its sixth year, the program continues to grow and reach more students.

Mrs. Richardson strives to promote science in the lives of her students by helping them get involved in the Science and Engineering Fair. She has helped students learn the scientific method and engineering design process as they experiment and construct their projects each year. Through her work with the Society, she has been able to collaborate with other middle school educators to help meet the needs of her students here in Graham.

By being selected again this year, Mrs. Richardson will be working with a team from many other states undergoing similar challenges of educators in this COVID world. Scientists will be the solution to this world problem. By working with students and encouraging their interests in science, who knows, maybe the next astronaut on Mars or a future Nobel Prize winner will come from Graham, Texas because of the encouragement and support of this program.

In this unusual year, teachers will also receive $2,000 in additional funding to support students who are conducting research at home or in classrooms.

Advocates will choose to use these monies towards the following options:

Research Lab Kits – Advocates will choose from several kits for their students to use at home or in the classroom, giving students the autonomy to focus on their unique research interests (e.g. chemistry kits, Arduino kits, Neuron Spikerbox Bundles, water sampling and weather experiment kits and more)

Safety Equipment for Classrooms – For teachers whose schools remain open, they may purchase safety equipment, such as disinfecting supplies, plexiglass and other required supplies to keep students and staff safe throughout the year

Tech Kits for Educators will ensure that all Advocates have the standardized ability to attend a first-class Training Institute, year-round training and sustainable student cohort calls

Internet Access – Advocates will have a choice of using their funding for hot spots or some form of Internet access, depending on student needs in and outside the classroom