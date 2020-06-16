Jackson Co., Stephens Co. each report 2 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Texoma counties in Oklahoma reported two new COVID-19 cases each in their county on Tuesday morning.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, bringing their total case number to 32.

Jackson County also reported two new recoveries for a total of 25.

The active case number in Jackson County now stands at four.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported two new COVID-19 cases in Stephens County, bringing their total case number to 47.

With no new recoveries reported in Stephens County, their active case number is now seven.

Comanche County

The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Tuesday morning.

Two cases reported in Comanche County’s numbers Monday have been removed, bringing the total current case count for the county to 339.

The OSDH reported no new recoveries, keeping the total number of recovered cases in the county at 294.

The active case number in Comanche County now stands at 41.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 8,417 on Monday to 8,645 on Tuesday, an increase of 228 cases across the state.

Four new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Tuesday, raising the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 363.

Eleven deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with four in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Other Texoma counties in Oklahoma saw no changes from numbers reported Monday.

Please see updated numbers for Oklahoma counties in Texoma below:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

47 Confirmed Cases (2 New)

1 Death

39 Recoveries

32 Confirmed Cases (2 New)

3 Deaths

25 Recoveries (2 New)

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: