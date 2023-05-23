JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Jackson County, Oklahoma has died from injuries she suffered from a crash with a harvesting combine on Monday night in which the jaws of life were used by responders at the scene.

Map courtesy Axis WG

According to Tim Murphy, Chief of Police with the Altus Police Department, the crash happened on Monday, May 22, 2023, at around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Main Street in Altus, Oklahoma.

Chief Murphy said a 2006 Ford Focus was leaving Braums and exited the parking lot onto North Main Street, entering the path of a southbound 2014 John Deer wheat harvesting combine.

Police said the driver, Jani Young, 66, of Jackson County, was extricated from the vehicle by Altus Fire and Rescue using the jaws of life.

Chief Murphy said Young was transported by EMS personnel to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and then later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City, where she later died. He said police were notified of Young’s passing early Tuesday morning, May 23, 2023.

According to Chief Murphy, the 52-year-old man driving the combine suffered minor injuries during the crash.

Chief Murphy said the investigation by the Altus Police Department into the fatality accident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.