Jackson, Ekstrom explain 13th district residency ahead of the election

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — In the 13th District Congressional race, two men dubbed political outsiders are clarifying whether or not they live in the district.

Ronny Jackson is among them. He is the former White House doctor and President Donald Trump’s one time nominee to be Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson is a native of Levelland, which is west of Lubbock and outside Mac Thornberry’s district. However, he reportedly moved to Amarillo about a month and a half ago after retiring from the military.

The former Navy Rear Admiral said after withdrawing from secretary consideration he was ready to get out of DC.

“I can walk away from this and complain about and tell people how disgusted I am with the politics in DC or I can get in the fight and do something about it,” Jackson said. “So that’s what kind of motivated me and like I said, I understand the folks here in this district. I grew up with farmers and ranchers. I worked in the oil field when I was growing up so I understand the region. I understand the people here.”

Dallas businessman Chris Ekstrom has also faced questioned about living outside district lines.

However, Thursday afternoon, his campaign sent our newsroom a copy of his driver’s license and license to carry which shows his address as Wichita Falls.

His team did blackout his exact address.

Ekstrom’s campaign said he looks forward to continuing to talk to his neighbors about the issues that they care about.