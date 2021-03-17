Jackson, Fallon react to spike in unaccompanied minors crossing Southern Border

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A spike in unaccompanied minors crossing the southern border have District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson and District 4 Representative Pat Fallon urging the Biden administration to take action.

Both congressmen are calling for a return to trump administration immigration policies and said that a more hardline approach will be required to deter future illegal immigration.

“What Biden should do at this point is admit that this is a crisis. That is a crisis of his making and immediately revert back to the trump policies that stopped this from happening,” Jackson said.

Despite President Biden’s call for Latin American imigrants to stay home and wait to apply for asylum in their home countries, Jackson said the administration is intentionally sending mixed messages.

“He did say that. It’s not sincere. It’s too little too late. His actions speak much louder than his words. People know that if they get over here, they are going to get in,” Jackson said.

A sentiment shared by District 4 Representative Pat Fallon who said open border policies incentivize illegal immigration.

“You can’t have an open border and welfare state because people will clearly are going to want to come here if they are fleeing poverty and going to get handouts,” said Fallon.

Reasons why Fallon said those who want to come should do it the right way.

“There are a million Mexican Nationals living in Mexico that have applied to come to this country legally. They are waiting in their home country and doing it the right way,” Fallon said.

All on display as politics collide with a humanitarian crisis again at the Southern Border.