Jackson, Trujillo discuss campaign strategy ahead November election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are another step closer to finding out who will assume the role of 13th District Congressman once Rep. Mac Thornberry signs off permanently.

Republican Ronny Jackson and Democrat Gus Trujillo both won their respective races and they are already thinking of their strategies moving forward.

There are four months left to the general election and what started out with 18 candidates is now down to two.

Trujillo and Jackson, both of whom said they will continue to work hard on the campaign trail until they’ve secured the 13th Congressional District seat.

“We’re gonna work on a campaign that focuses on issues and communicate it in a way that is not going to turn away people with constant mudslinging or criticizing people’s character,” Trujillo said.

“I am looking forward to debating and talking to my Democratic opponent and see where he stands on some of the issues,” Jackson said.

Trujillo said he believes the Jackson campaign is more divisive and feels people are tired of that.

“It’s going to be a matter of really communicating to the voters what we are standing for, more for and less against things because I think that’s what they want to hear and it’s about uniting the country too,” Trujillo said.

Moving forward Jackson said he hopes Republicans will join forces.

“It’s time to just come together, it’s one team one fight, our opponent is a Democrat now and all the Republicans in the district we just need to get together and push forward with one strong voice and win this,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he will continue to run this race as he has been up to this point and Trujillo said he believes the fact that he will be the only local candidate on the ballot will make a difference.