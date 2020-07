WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The final unofficial report for Wichita County is in, and with 100% of precincts reporting, Ronny Jackson and Gus Trujillo have won the Republican and Democratic nominations, respectively.

State-wide numbers are still coming in, so stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the final election results.

You can see the full results from Wichita County below: