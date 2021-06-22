Jail assaults lead to arrest of reported Aryan Brotherhood member

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Court records filed after an investigation into assaults allegedly organized by an Aryan Brotherhood member of a Wichita County Jail inmate reveal how serious gang control and intimidation of other inmates is.

Dustin Clem 2021 Wichita County Jail Booking photo

Dustin “Buck” Clem, also known as “Game Over” was arrested and jailed on a $250,000 bond for allegedly setting up the attacks on a female inmate who was believed to be “snitching” on several Aryan Brotherhood members.

The assaults were carried out by alleged members of the female branch of the Aryan Brotherhood, called the Featherwood.

The conspiracy came to light during an investigation into inmates bringing in contraband.

An officer found a letter written by an inmate to a brotherhood member in which she states “the green light” has been given on a woman who had been snitching on four “brothers.”

Officials said a “green light” is a slang term used to give approval for killing or assaulting someone.

Later in the letter, the inmate said action had already been taken to take care of the order.

The targeted inmate was not named other than by one of her nicknames, but the officer soon learned her identity through interviews of other inmates.

One inmate told the investigator the other inmate had already been assaulted several times while in custody, and the investigator found she had been transferred to the Archer County Jail, where he went to talk to her.

The investigator said both her eyes and her nose were swollen.

The inmate told the investigator her injuries came from assaults by another female inmate who had been given instructions by “Game Over.”

The inmate said in one assault, a five-gallon bucket used to hold ice for inmates was used to hit her in the head.

The officer recognized the name as a nickname for known Aryan Brotherhood member Dustin Clem.

The victim said after receiving medical treatment, she had been moved to a new cell in the Wichita County Jail.

When asked why a “green light” had been put out on her, she said it was because of a rumor that she snitched on three Aryan Brotherhood members or associates.

The officer found a recording of a call made by the inmate to “Game” in which the inmate tried to identify who is to be assaulted and he gave her the nickname of the victim, and also tells her the “green light” came from “that dude way above me on the pole.”

“Game” told her it would be good if the inmate lost her teeth and the inmate tells him “ok” and “game” then asks her what she needed most from the jail commissary.

Another call is made later to “Game”, seeking to confirm the victim’s identity and the first inmate gets another female inmate on the phone who tells “Game” the matter is being taken care of and that the other inmate had to go change clothes and wash all the blood from the beating off her hands.

Another call was made later to “Game” to confirm the assault, and that the inmate who did it got angry because the victim would not fight back.

Video from the jail was also reviewed, and the investigator said it confirms the victim’s report, showing the assailant leaving the victim’s cell with blood all over her hands.

Video at the time of another assault also showed the female inmate taking an ice bucket into a cell, then coming out and replacing it.

Video the next day shows both inmates going into the victim’s cell and the victim said in this assault both of them punched her several times.

The investigator says one of the inmates admitted she was a “Featherwood” member and that another Aryan Brotherhood member refers to the other female inmate as a “Featherwood”.

Clem has had 14 arrests since 2009, including assault, evading arrest, and aggravated robbery.

In the 2019 robbery, Burkburnett police say the man was maced, hit with a bottle, and robbed at gunpoint by clem and two women.

After his wallet and phone were taken, the victim said Clem pointed the gun at him and warned him not to call the police.

One of the female inmates named in the jail assault has 29 arrests including illegal firearms, assault, aggravated kidnapping and robbery, and 7 for prostitution. She is jailed on drug charges.

The other has 11 including burglary, theft of a firearm, and numerous drug charges. She was released from jail on June 15 after being charged with numerous offenses.