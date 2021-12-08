Jail visitations to restart at new Wichita Co. Law Enforcement Center

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With all Wichita County inmates now housed in the new Law Enforcement Center, visitation is ready to start back up.

According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, visitation will start back up on Monday, December 13.

Visitation hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will follow a schedule.

The schedule is:

MONDAYS: All females

TUESDAYS: Males A-G

WEDNESDAYS: Males H-O

THURSDAYS: Males P-Z

FRIDAYS: SHU/Medical visits

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Visitation Rules: