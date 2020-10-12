James May Murder affidavit reveals possible motive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Court papers indicate a possible motive in the murder of a Wichita Falls man whose alleged killer was extradited to Wichita County on October 8, 2020, from Oklahoma.

James May, 32, is charged with the murder of William Wright on August 25. May has also been booked on a warrant for aggravated robbery in Burkburnett filed about a year ago.

The murder affidavit states officers received information May was in a relationship with a woman who had previously been in a relationship with Wright. They then made contact with May’s mother in Devol and she told them May, the woman, and her child arrived at her home and that her son was bleeding badly from a cut on a wrist, and other less serious cuts.

She said May told her he and the woman had gone to a house and he got in a fight with a man and the man cut him and then he shot the man. Police found discarded, bloody clothing, rags towels, and medical supplies in a trash can at his mother’s home. After May treated his wounds, she told police he borrowed her car and the three of them left, came back later to give himself more first aid and then they left again.

May was arrested in Duncan the day after Wright’s body was found with multiple bullet wounds in the chest and back in a front yard on Hamlin Avenue.

May has also been charged with an aggravated robbery in Burkburnett in September last year.

Police there said they found a man on South Avenue B with a large amount of blood on his face and upper body. The man told officers May came to his house and suddenly punched him in the face with his fist. He said he tried to defend himself but that May overpowered him and told him he had a gun and if the victim did not hand over his stuff he would kill him. He said May took several items including two Xbox systems, games, and his cell phone. The victim received treatment at the emergency room.