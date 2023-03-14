WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The defense team for James Irven Staley, III, filed a notice of their intent to appeal his recent conviction of capital murder less than an hour after a jury in Tarrant County found him guilty of capital murder in the death of Wilder McDaniel.

The notice of appeal was filed with the Tarrant County District Clerk’s office at 4:59 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, one minute before the close of business and just 40 minutes after Judge Everett Young read the jury’s verdict on Monday afternoon.

The appeal will be filed in the Second Court of Appeals of Texas, located in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth. The same building housed Staley’s capital murder trial that began on Monday, February 27, 2023.

As of the publication of this story, there is no record of a filed appeal on the Second Court of Appeals online database.

Our newsroom has requested more information from the clerk of the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth. We are currently awaiting their response.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for continuing coverage following Monday’s conclusion of the capital murder trial of James Staley.