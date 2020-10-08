James Staley booked into Okmulgee County Jail

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A person of interest in the case of two-year-old Wilder McDaniel’s death has been arrested.

File Mug from Sept. 2019

James Irven Staley III, 37, was arrested and is currently being booked into Okmulgee County Jail, according to authorities.

The charges leading to Staley’s arrest are unknown at this time.

An update in the Wilder McDaniel case is expected during a press conference held by Wichita Falls Chief of Police Manuel Borrego, District Attorney John Gillespie and Sgt. Brian Sheehan.

The press conference will be streamed live on Texoma’s Homepage beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jason “Wilder” McDaniel was found dead at Staley’s home in the 2000 block of Irving Place on October 11, 2018.

Wilder’s parents, Robert “Bubba” McDaniel and Amber Odom McDaniel filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Staley in April 2019, accusing him of assault, negligence and gross negligence related to the death of their son.

In June 2020, Borrego named Staley and Amber Odom McDaniel, Wilder’s mother, as persons of interest.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.