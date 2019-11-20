Jamie Culley declares candidacy for 13th congressional district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls native and business development consultant, Jamie Culley has formally filed her campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission and is officially declaring her candidacy for the 13th Congressional District.

Culley kicked off her grassroots effort on learning of the announcement by Mac Thornberry of his planned retirement from his current position as the Republican House Representative for the 13th Congressional District.

Culley was born in Wichita Falls and moved to Utah as a child as a direct result of changes in the support mission at Shepherd AFB that impacted her parents and grandparents.

This relocation would lead to the marriage to her husband, Michael Cloonan, and a nine-year adventure as a military spouse supporting her husband’s career in the U.S. Navy while serving on various Nuclear Submarines and associated shore-based commands.

Recent events have allowed Culley to return to Wichita Falls where she is developing a family business located on property that has been in her family for nearly 150 years.

Culley had been planning on seeking election to the 13th Congressional District in a few more years. However, with the recent announcement, her plans were accelerated.

Her website is evolving daily with frequent updates to capture real-time items of interest to the 13th Congressional District.

You can email the Culley Congressional Committee with your questions of voice of support and engage with her campaign team at Jamie.Culley@culleydist13.org In addition, her campaign phone number is (682) 308-7704.



“Congressman Thornberry has well represented the district over these past 25 years, and it is my strongest desire to represent this district with the same high level of professionalism and persistence as Mr. Thornberry demonstrated.” Culley is quoted as saying.

As provided in her released announcement:

• Texas Native with over 150 years heritage in Northcentral Texas

• Three adult sons and five grandchildren with a sixth expected in late December 2019

• Earned a BS in Business in 2003 and MBA in 2006

• Business development consultant, helping businesses of all sizes compete for Federal, State and local contracting opportunities

• Life-long Judeo-Christian Values and conservative beliefs that align well with the core principles of the State and National Republican Platforms

POSITION SUMMARY STATEMENT:

• Strong Pro-life: Supporting Pro-Life, anti-abortion legislation with consideration when medically required as a lifesaving measure to the mother

• Strong supporter of First Amendment rights and the Free Speech protection it guarantees

• Strong supporter of Second Amendment rights and the right to Bear Arms afforded the citizens of this country

• Strict Constitutionalist supporting reductionist of federal regulatory overreach

• Demands government accountability to protect taxpayer provided resources, protect and secure Social Security, and elimination of national debt

• Strongly opposed to Cap-and-Trade legislation and resulting Carbon Tax originally introduced under the Obama Administration

• Strong supporter of the military and programs that emphasize the well-being of military families unique needs

• Strong supporter of First Responders, Police and Fire Fighters

• Strong supporter of Agriculture, Cattle, and Energy economic sectors that impact daily life in this district