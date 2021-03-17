January robbery remains unsolved, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers offers reward

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls need your help in solving a robbery that happened in January on Kemp.

According to police, a white male with brown hair entered Stogies Vapor in the 2900 block of Kemp Boulevard and later fled the store with several items without paying. When the clerk followed after the suspect, authorities said the suspect threw the clerk to the ground, threw a bicycle at the employed, and then kicked the clerk.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and grey Jordan tennis shoes at the time of the crime.

If you have any information about this crime or any other felony crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls is a nonprofit organization that is always in need of donations as well. Find out how you can give back here.