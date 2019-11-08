Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Jason Brinkley no longer running for 13th Congressional District

(KFDX/KTJL) — Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley has decided against becoming a candidate for the Texas 13th Congressional District seat.

Brinkley said that “after spending the past few weeks exploring the possibility of running for congress, I have decided that I will not run for the 13th Congressional District seat. I still have a lot I would like to accomplish as County Judge of Cooke County.”

Brinkley went on to say, “The decision was one of the toughest decisions in my career, but from both a personal and professional standpoint, I know it is the right decision. We have a tremendous county and tremendous employees here at Cooke County. My heart, at the moment, is in local government and representing the residents of Cooke County.”

With regards to the 13th Congressional District race, Brinkley said, “It looks like we have a diverse field of candidates, and like all voters in the 13th District, I will be spending the next few months getting to know the candidates and their positions on the issues impacting our area.”

