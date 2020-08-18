Alumnus announces candidacy for WFISD school board District 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Jason Stewart has announced his candidacy for the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees representing District 4.

Stewart said the driving forces behind his decision to run are his two children who are students at Franklin Elementary.

District 4 encompasses the neighborhoods of Colonial Park, Country Club, Country Club Cottage, Brook Village, Edgemere, Loch Lomond, and Sunnyside Heights.

The election for the WFISD Board of trustees will take place on Tuesday, November 3.

“I am running for WFISD School Board because I am a passionate parent with the goal of maximizing educational excellence for our district,” Stewart said. “As a life long resident of Wichita Falls, a product of the WFISD, and a parent of two WFISD students, I am fully invested in the mission of our community to better our district and know the future is bright for the students, teachers, and administrators in Wichita Falls.”

Stewart said his initial consideration came around two years ago when he and his wife hosted a “get to know you” event for a 2018 trustee candidate.

A year later he served on the Long Range Facility Planning Committee for the WFISD.

Stewart said his time on the committee strengthened his commitment to further serve the teachers, students, and parents of the WFISD.

“The Board of Trustees needs members who have students attending our schools. We need new blood, new vision, and new ideas. We have to strive for excellence in our mission to educate students, fully support and provide needed resources for our teachers and administrators, as well as continuing to strengthen community relations and support as we move the WFISD into the future” Stewart said.

Stewart is a sales training manager in the pharmaceutical industry, as well as a business owner.

Stewart has served on many local nonprofit boards, most recently serving as the Chairman of the Miracle League of Wichita Falls Advisory Committee.