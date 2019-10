A Wichita Falls home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2500 block of Jasper St. at 12:51 a.m.

It took less than 20 minutes for them to get the fire under control.

A WFFD press release said utilities had been previously removed from the residence.

The house appeared to be abandoned.

Damage is estimated at $23,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.