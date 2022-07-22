WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — First responders were forced to use the jaws of life Friday night after a pin-in wreck in Wichita Falls.







Police and firefighters were called to Old Iowa Park Road and Ridgeway Drive just before 7 p.m.

Reporters on the scene said the wreck involved a white SUV and a black sedan. They added at least two people were taken by ambulance, another was seen speaking with officers. The condition of all three is unknown.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more about this wreck.