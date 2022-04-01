STEPHENS COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a rollover crash had the victim pinned-in in Stephens County.

Around 2:57 p.m. on Friday, April 1, the Oklahoma Highway Department responded to a crash on OK-29 at the intersection of N 3010 Road, about two miles east of Bray.

OHP says Joe Compton, 81 of Foster, Oklahoma, was driving in the eastbound lane of OK-29, and for unknown reasons, left the roadway to the left of the road, then came back onto the road, then left the road again this time to the right.

The pickup rolled and Compton was pinned in for about two hours according to a release from OHP. The Bray-Doyle Fire Department used the jaws of life to remove Compton from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead by Survival Flight EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.