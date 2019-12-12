Jaws of life used to rescue passengers in pin in accident

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A vehicle containing four passengers was involved in a pin in accident, requiring the jaws of life.

The driver, David A. Arevalo, 47, was traveling eastbound when he departed the roadway to avoid hitting wildlife. The vehicle struck the guardrail end and continued on until impacting the concrete bridge support.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, at approximately 7:55 p.m. on H.E. Bailey Turnpike at mile marker 57 in the eastbound lane, 1 mile south of Fletcher, Comanche County.

All passengers reside in Wichita Falls. They were pinned inside of the vehicle for 21 to 45 minutes. Elgin Fire Department and Fletcher Fire Department freed the passengers one at the time by utilizing the jaws of life.

Arevalo was transported by Kirks EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.

Passenger Ivan L. Torres, 18, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

Passenger Ivan L. Torres-Rivera, 50, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal injuries.

Passenger Valarie M. Martinez, 18, was transported by Survival Flight Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in critical condition with trunk internal and trunk external injuries.