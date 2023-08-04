WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With more than 3 weeks left to file, 7 candidates are now in the running in the November Wichita Falls city council election.

District 3 incumbent Jeff Browning is the only incumbent to file so far, though district 5 incumbent Steve Jackson has announced he will file.

Browning is running for his third elected term in district 3. He was appointed in July 2018 when Brian Hooker stepped down, then was elected that November and again in 2020 to a three-year term.

He is a lifelong Wichita Falls resident and owner of Browning Electric. As of Friday, Aug. 2, there are two candidates vying to replace Stephen Santellana as mayor, two in district 3, three in district 4 and no filings for district 5, though Jackson says he will file.