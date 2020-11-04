Jeff Browning wins re-election, maintains seat on city council

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jeff Browning has won re-election as a city councilor

representing District 3.

Browning defeated his opponent, local pastor Mel Martinez.

Browning was born and raised in Wichita Falls, and is a graduate of Rider High School and

Midwestern State University.

After being appointed to City Council in July 2018, he was re-elected in November 2018.

Browning said the decision to run for a second term wasn’t a difficult decision at all.

“I wanted to keep going with where I was,” Browning said. “I wanted to keep educating myself,

and that was the key of getting on the council anyway; educate myself and educate the public.

So it was a no-brainer for me to run again.”

Now that he’s successfully been re-elected to City Council, Browning said he plans to turn his

eyes to the local economy and help restore it as quickly as possible.

