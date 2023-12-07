HARDEMAN COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ten days into a thirty-day jail sentence, the embattled former sheriff of Clay County convicted of official oppression earlier this year is out of jail receiving treatment for an apparent medical issue.

Jeffrey C. Lyde, the former Clay County Sheriff, was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on October 10, 2023, in the 97th Judicial District Court at the Montague County Courthouse. He turned himself in at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, November 27, 2023, for his sentence to commence.

According to Pat Laughery, Sheriff of Hardeman County, Lyde suffered from a potentially life-threatening medical episode on Wednesday night, December 6, 2023, and was transported from the jail to Hardeman County Memorial Hospital.

Sheriff Laughery said due to the limited resources at the local hospital, Lyde was transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls for further medical treatment. The exact medical reason was not provided due to privacy laws. He said Lyde is not considered a flight risk.

“He still has time left to serve,” Sheriff Laughery said during a phone interview on Thursday afternoon. “On Monday, I’ll be getting in contact with the district attorney and the district judge to see where we go from here.”

In September, a jury found Lyde guilty of official oppression and tampering with evidence in connection to the unlawful detention of Landon Goad in the Clay County Jail.

According to special prosecutor Staley Heatly, who represented the State in the case, Lyde agreed to permanently surrender his peace officer license, making it impossible for him to ever serve in law enforcement in Texas again.

As a part of a deal between counsel for the prosecution and the defense, Lyde waived his right to appeal the verdict and sentence, and the prosecution agreed to dismiss the remaining criminal charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence pending against him.