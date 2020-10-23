Jefferson Elementary teacher receives Dorothy Huffman Award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A third-grade science teacher at Jefferson Elementary School is honored after receiving a big surprise Friday.

Diana Wachsman received the 2020-2021 Dorothy Huffman Award that is given each year to someone who illustrates creativity in their teaching.

The award was created in 2008 in memory of Huffman who was a third-grade teacher for her entire, nearly 40-year career within the WFISD.

Wachsman said she is thankful to receive this honor.

“There’s a lot of great teachers out here and we’re all busting our rear ends trying to do what’s right for the kids and so with that being said, to be noticed that you’re doing it, that’s even more special,” Wachsman said.

With this award also comes a $1,000 check.

According to Jefferson Elementary principal Erica Adkins, Wachsman goes above and beyond to build a relationship with her students.

Adkins said Wachsman always has a positive attitude, has a genuine love for kids and goes out of her way to make each one feel important and loved.