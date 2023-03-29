WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three Texoma-area locations of the national sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s will be participating in their Day of Giving and donating 100% of sales on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to local charities.

According to a press release from Jersey Mike’s Subs, 100% of all purchases, not just profits, made on Wednesday at their locations in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lawton and Altus, Oklahoma, will be given to local nonprofits.

The following Texoma nonprofits will benefit from Wednesday’s sales:

Wichita Falls, Texas (3801 Call Field Road) — Sales benefit Make-A-Wish North Texas

Lawton, Okla. (2504 N.W. Cache Road) — Sales benefit Comanche Co. Memorial Hospital

Altus, Okla. (2221 N. Main Street) — Sales benefit Jackson Co. Hospital

The charity initiative is part of Jersey Mike’s 13th annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign, which culminates in the company’s nationwide Day of Giving on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

On Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving, every single dollar made at participating locations is donated to local nonprofits, not just the day’s profits.

Stop by one of Texoma’s locations at any time, from open to close, to buy a sub and help out nonprofit organizations right here at home!