Jersey Mike’s to honor student-athletes with virtual banquet

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you know a student-athlete who missed out on their spring season, a possible championship, and year-end celebration, Jersey Mike’s Subs is partnering with high school sports marketer Huddle, Inc. to host a virtual athletic banquet.

“Student-athletes all over the country have had their seasons abruptly ended due to the coronavirus, and with that the heartbreak of dashed hopes for championships and celebratory banquets,” said Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro. “Hardest hit are our high school seniors who will miss their last varsity seasons. We want to honor these student-athletes for their hard work and dedication.”

Schools that are a part of Jersey Mike’s existing high school athletic program will get a sneak peek Wednesday at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, May 21, a streamlined version of the presentation will be available to the public at AStudentAbove.com .

Student-athletes of all ages can celebrate their sports seasons by posting photos to social media with the hashtag: #AStudentAbove.

Student-athletes from 3,000 high schools across the nation are invited to virtually attend the online event on Wednesday, May 20.

NBC Sports Group’s Kathryn Tappen will host and baseball professional Aaron Judge will deliver a personal message to the athletes. Other speakers include Lopez Lomong, two-time Olympian in Track and Field, Susan Phillips, Women’s Varsity Basketball Coach, Archbishop Mitty High School, San Jose, Calif., and 2018 Naismith Coach of the Year, Kevin Boyle, Head Basketball Coach, Montverde Academy, Montverde, Fl. and Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Students who were invited through Huddle will have access to this event on May 20 and then the public will can view May 21.