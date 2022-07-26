WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has filed to run for the District 5 seat on the Wichita Falls Independent School Board.

On Monday, July 25, 2022, Johnson announced that he had filed as a candidate for the District 5 seat that is currently occupied by Tom Bursey.

Jim Johnson

“I have watched from a distance as the District has struggled to address a number of challenges, many of

our own making, Johnson said in a statement sent to the newsroom. “Like many, I was frustrated, even angry, to read about the financial, leadership, and trust issues now faced by the District.”

Johnson graduated from Bowie High School in 1980 and then went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University where his major was finance. From there Johnson continues his education at the Univesity of Dallas with a Master of Business Administration.

While living in Wichita Falls for 23 years, Johnson has volunteered for many organizations that include: North Texas Area United Way, Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Wichita County Heritage Society, InterFaith Outreach Services, and the Chamber of Commerce.



“It is time for me to move from being the critic on the sideline to being actively involved in working on

solutions to these problems, Johnson said. “Most important is rebuilding parental trust in WFISD. That it can and will provide an excellent and safe learning environment for their children. That our students can excel and achieve to their fullest potential. I believe that my experiences up to this point in my life equip me to take on this role and am asking the voters of District 5 to support me in November.”



Johnson currently is the Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer of First Bank. Johnson’s wife, Julie, has worked in the WFISD for 21 years and currently works as a College and Career Counselor.