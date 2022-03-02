WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — State Representative James Frank’s Chief of Staff Jim Johnson has won the Republican Primary Nomination in the race to be the next Wichita County Judge.

Johnson edged his opponent, local businessman and former three-term city councilor Rick hatcher, to earn the nomination to run as a Republican in November for a seat held by only one person since 1999.

After over two decades in public service, Judge Woody Gossom announced during the Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting on July 12, 2021 he would be retiring when his term ends in December.

Johnson was born and raised in Wichita Falls. He and his wife, Sarah, have a 9-year-old son. Johnson said although his family lives in Austin during legislative session every other year, Wichita Falls has long been their home.

Johnson has served as State Representative James Frank’s Chief of Staff since 2013 and worked for former U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry for five years prior to that.

“My background puts me in a unique position as I have experience dealing with the issues that face local government and elected office in general, while still bringing a fresh outsider’s perspective to the county courthouse,” Johnson said.

On his website, Johnson refers to himself as a “common-sense constitutional conservative” and said government should be humble and mindful that it serves the people, not vice versa.

“Good leadership in local government is essential for our area to prosper,” Johnson said. “I have a heart for the people of this county and a passion for transparent, accountable government that is responsive to everyone who calls Wichita County home.”

Johnson has received endorsements from Rep. Frank, Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, The Wichita Falls Police Officers Association, and the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors.

Now, Johnson will go on to face the lone Democratic candidate Janaye Evans in the November 2022 midterm elections.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX/KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first.

For the latest primary election results, download our app in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For updates and to receive daily breaking news, weather and more, subscribe to our newsletter.