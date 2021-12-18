Jingle and Mingle at the Market hosts over 70 vendors

by: Carney Porter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Farmers Market held its largest and last vendor market of 2021.

The Jingle and Mingle event hosted over 70 different makers and growers selling a variety of items like jewelry, essential oils, and delicious treats. Vendor Todd Artigue created his business seasons eating after losing his job during the pandemic and he said events like these are great for full or part time vendors.

“This is supporting people that have side jobs or side gigs that are trying to make extra money or people that just have a passion for making stuff themselves and think they can do something better,” Artigue said.

The event also offered kid-friendly activities like pony rides and ornament making, as well as face painting of classic Christmas characters.

