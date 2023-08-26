WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a woman for allegedly taking money from her job, along with lotto scratch-offs and other items.

According to the arrest warrant, on April 18, 2023, police received a report of an employee at JJ’s on Kell Freeway. Amanda Lynn Straub was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from the register.

The reporting person said the thefts began on Jan. 01, 2023. They said the last incident was on April 18 when Straub was terminated.

The videos showed Straub take money from the register and put it in her purse. Police also saw her take lotto scratch-offs and consumable items without paying for them.

According to paperwork and video of the offense, the thefts occurred between April 10 and 18. The reporting person said they only had video footage from the time frame that was originally reported.

A warrant was issued. She was arrested for theft, over $2,500 and under $30K. Straub was jailed on Friday, Aug 25. She was freed on a $10,000 bond.