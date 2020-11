WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline for applications for the Junior League of Wichita Falls “opportunity knocks and community assistance fund” is November 6, 2020, and officials are reminding residents to submit applications.

The Junior League of Wichita Falls currently has two programs available to assist local agencies and organizations in need of financial assistance or volunteers to help for a day with a designated project.

To submit an application you can click here.