WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being on a downward trend most of this year, the unemployment rate in Wichita Falls rose back above 4% in June to the highest level since February.

The June rate of 4.5% compares to May’s 3.9%, but it is still a significant improvement from a year ago when it was above 6%.

The lowest rate of 2022 was reached in April with 3.6%.

The rate for the three-county Wichita Falls Metro area was a little better at 4.2%.

The statewide rate in June was 4.4%. The Workforce Commission said 82,500 new jobs were added across the state, the highest monthly increase this year.

The highest jobless rate in Texoma was Wilbarger County at 5.7% for June.

The lowest rate was in Throckmorton County at 1.8%.

Wichita County’s rate as a whole was 4.3%.