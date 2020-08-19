Jody Wade arrested in D.C. during Presidential Motorcade security sweep

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade is scheduled in court next month in Washington, D.C. after being arrested for carrying a pistol without a license near a Presidential Motorcade route.

According to court documents, on Friday, August 14, an officer with the DC Metro Police was conducting a protective sweep prior to a Presidential Motorcade. The officer said when he approached, Wade asked about the upcoming Presidential movement and asked what method of travel President Trump would be utilizing. During this conversation, the office said he noticed Wade’s ankle monitor.

Officers would later search his Black Chevy Tahoe, which was along the Presidential Motorcade route and reported finding two boxes of 5.56 ammunition in the rear of the front console of the vehicle. After that, the U.S. Secret Service Crime Scene Unit was called in and Wade was detained.

Court documents state when the Secret Service K-9 Unit arrived, their sweep came back inconclusive and his vehicle was declared suspicious. The Special Operations Division of the DC Department of Corrections would later declare the vehicle safe.

After a full search of Wade’s SUV, investigators reported finding a Hi-Point 9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine in the center console, a spare magazine, shotgun shells, and a BB gun. According to court documents, the pistol appeared to be fully functional and had a barrel length of fewer than 12 inches, making it capable of being fired by the use of a single hand.

Authorities said they also found two 50 count boxes of 5.56 caliber ammunition, a .380 caliber magazine with three rounds in the driver’s side door pocket, three 12 gauge shotgun shells in the front passenger side door, an empty 30 rounds 5.56 caliber magazine and a BB gun in the rear passenger compartment.

Wade remains in custody at the DC Central Detention Facility. Wade is in custody without bond. He is due in Superior Court of the District of Columbia on September 10 at 2 p.m.