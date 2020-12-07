Jody Wade files for bankruptcy again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An attempt by a property owner to recover rent

for a closed restaurant owned by Jody Wade may now have to wait for bankruptcy proceedings to wind through the courts.

A hearing on a motion for a summary judgment against Wade’s counterclaim against the property owner was scheduled in 78th District Court Monday.

However, attorneys for Wade filed notice for an automatic stay because Jody Wade and Jody Wade enterprises filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on November 30.

The motion could mean any creditors seeking relief from Wade would have their legal remedies limited under bankruptcy laws.

A back rent petition was filed in July by G.M. Properties over alleged unpaid rent for the old Crawdaddy’s restaurant on Central Expressway.

The landlord posted a notice to vacate and changed the locks in November 2019, claiming $75,000 of rent was unpaid.

Wade claimed the landlord wanted him vacated so he could rent to a new restaurant at a higher rent.

The landlord’s petition states Wade signed a 10-year lease for the property.

It also said Wade could not be found to serve notice of the claims, and also never appealed a default judgment in February.

But the petition said in March Wade filed for a $700,000 lien on the property for alleged improvements.

This is at least the second time Wade had filed bankruptcy.

In 1998 he filed Chapter 11 for his taxi and bus company, presidential transportation, and the tax office sued for back taxes.