WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years since his arrest, former Wichita Falls businessman Jody Wade has finally been indicted in Wichita County for a charge of hindering secured creditors.

That’s a 1st degree felony when the amount is over $300,000 with a punishment range of five years to life in prison.

According to the charges, Wade owed more than $684,000 of a nearly $1 million dollar loan made to Jody Wade Enterprises.

The bank was also granted a restraining order stopping Wade from removing collateral from Big Daddy’s Towing after a bank official said Wade took a tow truck to a shop to have the bed cut off.

They also said two former employees told investigators Wade told them to move all the vehicles out of the business and to remove other property.

A bank foreclosure sale was held earlier that year for Big Daddy’s and other Wade properties.

First Capital Bank was granted an eviction notice for Big Daddy’s on March 4, 2020, after it was reported Wade had only vacated one of his properties.

The delay in obtaining an indictment is believed to be due to the amount of evidence and documents needed from financial institutions and in straightening out who owns what in the case.

During one court proceeding in this case, Wade was in Washington DC, where he was arrested by Metro Police who were conducting a protective sweep prior to a President Trump motorcade.